3 dead in New Smyrna Beach crash on U.S. Highway 1
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Officers, fire, and EMS were dispatched to the area of N. Dixie Freeway (U.S. Highway 1) and Skyline Drive at 8:35 p.m. on Wednesday in response to a serious crash involving a vehicle and at least one motorcycle.
According to a spokesperson for the New Smyrna Beach Police Department, the vehicle caught fire following the crash. Tragically, three people were confirmed deceased. Their identities have not yet been determined, and their next of kin have not been notified.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez under fire over truthfulness regarding photo posted of Maddie Soto
- Lightning Lane Multi-Pass debuts at Disney, replacing Disney Genie Plus
- Lake County Schools upgrading safety technology ahead of school year
- Seminole County's Midway community gets more help preventing flooding
- Pulse Memorial Advisory Committee holds inaugural meeting