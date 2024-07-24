Expand / Collapse search

3 dead in New Smyrna Beach crash on U.S. Highway 1

By
Published  July 24, 2024 11:21pm EDT
Volusia County
FOX 35 Orlando

3 dead in New Smyrna Beach crash

Officers, fire, and EMS were dispatched to the area of N. Dixie Freeway (U.S. Highway 1) and Skyline Drive at 8:35 p.m. on Wednesday in response to a serious crash involving a vehicle and at least one motorcycle.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Officers, fire, and EMS were dispatched to the area of N. Dixie Freeway (U.S. Highway 1) and Skyline Drive at 8:35 p.m. on Wednesday in response to a serious crash involving a vehicle and at least one motorcycle.

According to a spokesperson for the New Smyrna Beach Police Department, the vehicle caught fire following the crash. Tragically, three people were confirmed deceased. Their identities have not yet been determined, and their next of kin have not been notified.

MORE HEADLINES: