29 Jones High School seniors receive full-ride scholarships from Rosen Foundation

It’s a life-changing moment for 29 students. They have received full scholarships to college.

"Growing up, we had to worry about money a lot, and being able to go to school without having to worry about money, without having to put that pressure on my parents, is just awesome," scholarship recipient Carianna Nelson said.

Nelson is one of the valedictorians for the Jones High School Class of 2024. She received a Rosen Scholarship and the Rosen Rollins Scholarship, valued at $325,000.

"My dream is to open my own restaurant, and that’s what I plan to do after I graduate college," Nelson said. "Go to culinary school and open my own restaurant."

The Harris Rosen Foundation has been offering these scholarships for 30 years to hundreds of students.

Many of them go to students who become the first in their families to go to college.

The scholarships go to students from Orlando's Tangelo Park and Parramore neighborhoods.

"The scholarship covers my tuition, housing, and boarding," scholarship recipient Hope Holland said. "I’m going to be studying business. I’m going to be getting into sports management as well."

Harris Rosen helped to hand out the scholarships and pose for pictures with the students.

"College admissions have increased enormously," said Rosen, President and COO of Rosen Hotels & Resorts. "It changed their lives. And I’m so grateful to God for giving me an opportunity to be able to do this. We do it because it’s the right thing to do."

The ceremony at Jones High School also recognized seniors receiving other scholarships and awards.

"We’re making history, you know," Nelson said. "Class of 24 at the great Jones High School. We have over $11 million worth of scholarships accepted to over 500 schools. I’m very proud of us. We’re making history. We’re breaking barriers."

The future is looking bright for this graduating class.