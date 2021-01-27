2022 Special Olympics opening ceremony to be held at Exploria Stadium

article

The 2022 Special Olympics is coming to Orlando.

Exploria Stadium announced on Wednesday that they will host the opening ceremony for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.

The games will take place in Orlando between June 5th and 12th, 2022.

"We are so excited to be able to partner with such an important and impactful organization in the Special Olympics," Orlando City SC CEO Alex Leitão said. "We are honored that our home, Exploria Stadium, has been chosen to host the 2022 USA Games Opening Ceremony and bring the start of these games, not only to the City of Orlando, but to those participating and those watching all around the world. We can think of no better place to kick off an event that will showcase some of the best athletes in the United States. Our organizations have been working together for a while, building toward today’s announcement, and I’m confident our work leading into next year will make 2022 the biggest and best Opening Ceremony to date."

"Our entire community is thrilled to be hosting the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games. Together we have been working to make Orlando a world-class city that is committed to compassion, kindness and inclusion, and a place that has wonderful amenities for residents and visitors to enjoy. Those amenities include one of the best soccer facilities on the planet, Exploria Stadium," Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said during Wednesday’s virtual announcement. "In 2022, Exploria Stadium will allow our community to welcome some of our nation’s most inspiring athletes to Orlando."

"We’ve always said that this will be big, and now with amazing support from Ambassadors and partners, we’re able to start celebrating how big this will be," Dzaluk said. "We are 18-months away from the Games, and now more than ever, we’re looking forward to putting the spotlight on our amazing athletes, spreading the message of inclusion and inspiring a new generation of Special Olympics supporters."

