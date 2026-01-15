Has it ever snowed in Orlando before? Here's what the records say

The Brief Temperatures will plunge to below or near freezing in parts of Orlando and Central Florida from Thursday night into Friday morning. A freeze warning has been issued for Friday, 1 a.m. - 9 a.m., due to temperatures forecast to be in the 20s and 30s. A second cold front on Sunday could bring snow to parts of northern Florida. Has it ever snowed in Orlando? See what the records show.



A cold front has moved across the state, dropping temperatures overnight into the 20s and 30s, below freezing in several spots due to the wind chill.

Nearly all of northern and central Florida is under a freeze warning from 1 a.m. - 9 a.m. on Friday. People are encouraged to check on those most vulnerable – elderly adults, the unhoused or homeless, pets, as well as plants and pipes.

A second cold front arrives on Sunday and could bring some flurries and snowfall to parts of Florida – yes, northern Florida, near the Georgia state line.

If it happens, it would mark back-to-back years of rare snowfall in Florida. In January 2025, parts of northern Florida saw more than a dusting of snow.

Snowfall in Orlando: Has it ever happened?

Records dating back to the 1800s show very little – trace – amounts of snow accumulation in Orlando. At Orlando International Airport (MCO), the official snowfall record is 0.0 inches.

February 1899

Historical accounts note trace snow or sleet reported in the Orlando area. Temperatures plunged that date into the low 20s, including in Orlando, according to records.

January 19, 1977

A trace to a coating (<.25") was reported in Orlando, However, no official accumulation (or snowfall) recorded at the airport, typically used as the official weather market.

March 13, 1993

Unofficial reports of a wintry mix of rain, sleet, snow as Super Storm 1993 (a powerful nor'easter) rolled up the East Coast. No official snowfall reported at Orlando airport.