Congressman Maxwell Frost warns of possible ICE presence in Orlando

Central Florida lawmakers are reporting that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) may be planning a new detention center in Orlando/', located in East Orange County near Transport Drive.

The potential site is in the Sunbridge Business Park, a large industrial area with a 400,000-square-foot warehouse currently zoned for industrial distribution.

What they're saying:

U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., said ICE agents have been spotted near the University of Central Florida, Winter Garden, Altamonte Springs and other surrounding areas. He is distributing cards advising residents of their rights if approached by immigration officers.

"We think this might be connected to a potential new processing center that they are looking at in Orange County," he said. "We don't want to confirm that yet because we're still working on getting more information."

Florida’s lieutenant governor, Jay Collins, criticized Frost’s warnings as "anti-police." Orange County officials said they have no information about the potential center.

State Representative Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, opposed the proposed facility, calling it "chaos" for Central Florida.

"The idea of detaining individuals here in Orlando, again, is just the antithesis of everything we are, and it’s going to hurt our economy," Eskamani said. "People are going to be too scared to come to Orlando."

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has overseen arrests of more than 10,000 undocumented immigrants under Operation Tidal Wave, says there are no current plans for new ICE facilities in the state, but that he is not opposed if approved and reimbursed.

"Ultimately, we're not going to do it unless it's approved and unless the reimbursements are authorized," DeSantis added.

Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Randy Fine, R–Fla., expressed support if it helps manage immigration.

"If it would make it easier to round up and house illegals before we ship them home, I think this would be great," said Fine.