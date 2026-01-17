Florida man arrested after high-speed chase, 6 vehicle crash in Lakeland

article

Jerell Carr, a 35-year-old man from Tampa, was arrested in Lakeland after a dangerous high-speed chase that ended in a multi-vehicle crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident began when a Florida Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop the driver for traveling 61 MPH in a 45 MPH zone.

According to officials, Carr initially slowed down but then sped off as the trooper exited his vehicle, reaching speeds exceeding 100 MPH. The chase ended at the intersection of CR-540A and Carter Road, where the driver crashed into six vehicles.

With help from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were able to take the suspect into custody.

Reports suggest that during questioning, the suspect reportedly admitted he was "going back to jail for a long time" because there were drugs in the car.

During the investigation, law enforcement found:

Cocaine: 52.6 grams (trafficking amount)

Cannabis: 135.2 grams

Fentanyl: 20.2 grams (trafficking amount)

According to officials, the suspect now faces multiple charges, including drug trafficking and reckless driving.

Authorities remind drivers that fleeing law enforcement is extremely dangerous and can have severe legal consequences.