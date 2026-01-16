Report: Woman dead after riding Revenge of the Mummy at Universal Studios Florida

The Brief A 70-year-old woman became unresponsive after riding "Revenge of the Mummy" at Universal Orlando – and later died at the hospital. The incident happened on Nov. 25, 2025. The major theme parks in Florida self-report their own injuries to the state, part of a long-standing agreement. Those are then included in quarterly updates. The latest update covers incidents that happened between October - December 2025. A 61-year-old man suffered cardiac arrest on Oct. 14 after riding Stardust Racers. A 47-year-old man became nauseous after Yoshi's Adventure. A 75-year-old man suffered stroke-like conditions after Slinky Dog Dash.



A 70-year-old woman became unresponsive after riding the "Revenge of the Mummy" ride at Universal Orlando Resort – and later died at the hospital, according to the state's latest theme park incidents report.

The incident happened on Nov. 25, 2025.

What we know:

In Florida, the major theme parks self-report injuries and deaths to the state, which is then updated on a quarterly basis. The latest report happened on Jan. 25, 2026, and covers incidents between October and December 2025. Click here to read the report.

The listed incidents include the date it was reported, the theme park, the ride or attraction, and basic details about the person involved and symptoms experienced.

It does not include details such as the circumstances of what happened, how it happened, or a person's specific cause of death.

"The following report is a compilation of data collected from the exempt facilities and reflects only the information reported at the time of the incident. Due to privacy-related concerns, the Department does not receive updates to initial assessments of a patron’s condition," reads a description on the report.

What they're saying:

A spokesperson for Universal said it does not comment on pending claims in a statement to FOX 35. However, it's unclear if someone has filed a claim against Universal.

The Orlando Police Department said it has not opened a death investigation. The Orlando Fire Department did not have information related to the Nov. 25, 2025 call, and deferred FOX 35 to file a public records request, a spokesperson told FOX 35.

Dig deeper:

It is one of nine incidents Universal reported during that three-month span. Others included:

- 78-year-old man experienced chest pain after riding Stardust Racers at Epic Universe

- A 47-year-old man became nauseous on Yoshi's Adventure at Epic Universe

- A 41-year-old experienced numbness and visual disturbance on Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment at Epic Universe.

- A 61-year-old man experienced lower back spasms after Doctor Dooms Fearfall at Universal's Islands of Adventure.

A 49-year-old woman experienced chest pain after riding Jurassic World: VelociCoaster at Universal's Islands of Adventure.

Local perspective:

In September 2025, Kevin Rodriguez Zavala, 32, became unresponsive on Stardust Racers, an intense duel-racing coaster at Epic Universe, and died at the hospital. The Medical Examiner said Zavala, who had a congenital spinal issue and used a wheelchair, died from multiple blunt force impact injuries. Zavala's family recently settled with Universal, though details were not released.

Universal said its investigations revealed that Stardust Racers operated normally – and that its employees followed proper protocol throughout the situation. Stardust Racers briefly closed after Zavala's death, and reopened weeks later.

Following that, a couple of lawsuits have been filed against Universal by people who claim they were injured on Stardust Racers. At least one of those lawsuits ended in a settlement.