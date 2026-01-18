Teen killed in motorcycle crash on U.S. 1 in Brevard, officials say

article

A 19-year-old man from Dunnellon was killed in a motorcycle crash on U.S. Highway 1 after losing control and striking a utility pole, according to authorities.

Officials say the motorcycle, a Suzuki RX1000, was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 1 near Puma Valley Way in the inside lane when the rider was unable to negotiate a left-hand curve.

Reports suggest that the motorcycle was traveling above the posted speed limit at the time of the crash.

According to officials, the rider lost control, ran off the roadway to the right, and collided with a utility pole. The motorcyclist was transported to Cape Canaveral Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The crash remains under investigation.