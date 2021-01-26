School resource officer investigated after video shows aggressive student takedown

article

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is investigating after video surfaced on social media of a school resource officer in a confrontation with a student.

Investigators say the incident appeared to happen between classes in a hallway at Liberty High School.

In the video, you can see the resource officer aggressively pushing the student to the ground and placing handcuffs on her.

The sheriff's office said the school resource officer was in the process of trying to stop the student from fighting with another student when the deputy took her into custody.

