Snow in Florida this weekend? State braces for second cold front: Where, when it might snow

The Brief A major cold front will hit the Southeast this weekend, bringing cooler temperatures and increased moisture. There’s a small chance of brief, light snow mainly in south Georgia and just north of the Florida state line, but accumulation in Florida is unlikely. Any snow would be short-lived and far less significant than January 2025’s historic Panhandle storm.



Another major cold front will sweep into the southeast this weekend, bringing another big drop in temperature — but this one will bring more moisture with it.

And some of that moisture, may fall as snow! It looks like the chances of snow mixing or changing are going to be higher in Georgia than in north Florida on Sunday.

Could it snow in Florida?

What To Expect:

Yes! However, the chances of anything remotely like last year's historic storm are extremely low.It takes a lot to happen for snow to accumulate in Florida — and often the precipitation with a front outruns the cold air needed to change to snow, and mostly that will be the case with this.

A band of rain showers will approach and on the back side, potentially mix with some wet snowflakes west of Tallahassee up into south Georgia mid-late Sunday morning.

The duration of any snow would be short-lived.

How much snow could fall?

Will depend on how cold it gets as the snow is falling, but a minor accumulation of snow appears possible if things trend a tad colder and faster, mostly up in south Georgia over the FL state line.

One thing going against a notable accumulation is time of day. Last year the historic event happened at night when temperatures were coldest. This time, this event will occur as temps are warming up some during the morning and midday, making it much harder to achieve.

Rarity of snowfall in Florida

It snowed famously and historically in January 2025 with over 8" of snow in parts of the western Florida Panhandle, shutting down I-10 for a period of time.

If you are driving to try and see snow, you may be on a bit of a wild goose chase on Sunday — marginal setup, at best the way it looks now.

If the cold comes in faster, sure the forecast could trend up more for snow in the Panhandle — but still nothing like last year's event.