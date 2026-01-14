Rolling Loud 2026 lineup announced for Orlando stop

The Brief Rolling Loud has announced the lineup for its 2026 U.S. stop. Playboi Carti, YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Don Toliver will headline the festival. The festival is scheduled for May 8-10 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.



Rolling Loud, the massive hip-hop festival, has revealed the lineup for Orlando—it’s one and only U.S. stop in 2026.

Playboi Carti, YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Don Toliver will headline the festival when it takes over Camping World Stadium this summer. Other performers include Chief Keef, Destroy Lonely, Sexyy Red, FakeMink, Nettspend, BossMan Dlow, Tia Corine and more.

"Rolling Loud 2026 represents a new chapter for us," said Matt Zingler, co-founder of the festival. "Orlando felt like the right place to evolve the festival. It’s a new city, a new venue and a lineup that truly reflects where hip-hop is today."

When is Rolling Loud?

Rolling Loud, which bills itself as the "world’s largest hip-hop festival" is scheduled to make one U.S stop this year.

The festival will be held at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium from May 8-10.

In addition to the music performances, the event will feature food vendors, bars and art installations.

Festival organizers have said there will be other activities and other experiences in the week leading up to the main event.

Rolling Loud will be making its next stops in Sydney and Melbourne, Australia, in March.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Rolling Loud are on sale now.

General admission passes start at $279. VIP passes start at $649.

GA passes start at $279 and VIP passes at $599.

More information can be found on the Rolling Loud website.