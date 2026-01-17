Deltona man arrested on alleged fentanyl trafficking charges, officials say

article

A Deltona man was arrested Friday afternoon on multiple charges, including trafficking in fentanyl, following a narcotics investigation by the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

According to officials, investigators executed a search warrant last weekend at a residence believed to be used as a stash house. The home belongs to the suspect’s grandparents, where authorities say they located narcotics and a firearm among the suspect’s belongings.

During the search, investigators reportedly recovered approximately 93 grams of fentanyl and a pistol. Authorities noted that possession of a firearm is prohibited for the suspect due to a prior felony conviction.

The suspect, identified as Terrence "TJ" Neal, was taken into custody Friday afternoon in Sanford on outstanding warrants. He was later transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail.

Jail records show Neal is being held without bond as the case proceeds.

The investigation remains ongoing.