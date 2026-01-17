2 patrol vehicles involved in I-95 crash during investigation, troopers say

article

The Brief A blue Kia traveling northbound failed to avoid a Brevard County Sheriff’s Office patrol car that was stopped in the left lane behind a Florida Highway Patrol vehicle. The driver of the Kia was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries; The FHP trooper was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation.



A crash involving a civilian vehicle and two law enforcement patrol cars occurred on northbound I-95 near mile marker 185 in Brevard County while a trooper was investigating a separate hit-and-run incident.

According to authorities, the left lane of I-95 was blocked as part of the initial investigation. A blue Kia traveling northbound failed to avoid a Brevard County Sheriff’s Office patrol car that was stopped in the left lane behind a Florida Highway Patrol vehicle.

The sheriff’s office patrol car was unoccupied at the time of the crash, while an FHP trooper was inside the patrol vehicle ahead of it.

Reports suggest that the blue Kia struck the rear of the sheriff’s office patrol car, causing it to collide with the back of the FHP vehicle.

According to officials, the driver of the Kia was transported to Holmes Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. The FHP trooper was also taken to Holmes Regional with minor injuries.

The roadway has since been cleared, and traffic has resumed. The crash remains under investigation.