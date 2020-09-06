2020 Daytona Truck Meet enters its final day in Daytona Beach

The 2020 Daytona Truck Week is coming to a close.

The event is typically held in June but was rescheduled for Labor Day weekend because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

About 35,000 people attend the truck event this weekend. In previous years, the event yielded about 80,000 participants.

In the past, the 2020 Daytona Truck Week has created tension. For example, some fights have broken out at earlier meet-ups. Police are working with the event's organizers to make sure that people are safe and that rules are followed.

