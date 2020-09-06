Crowds expected at Central Florida beaches as Labor Day weekend continues

More crowds are expected at the beaches in Volusia County on Sunday.

On Saturday, crowds hit the sand. Officials said that 20 people were rescued and one was transported to the hospital. Beach and off-beach parking were also at capacity most of the day.

Volusia County is expecting a 'sell-out' weekend, claiming that it will be their busiest weekend since the pandemic began. In fact, the Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach says they are sold out completely.

The 2020 Truck Meet, traditionally held in June, was rescheduled for Labor Day weekend in Daytona Beach because of the pandemic -- adding to the already large holiday crowds. The last day of the event is on Sunday.

