20-year-old confesses to raping child twice in Osceola County: Deputies

The Osceola County Sheriff's Department said a 20-year-old man confessed to sexually battering an 11-year-old girl twice.

The investigation began when deputies located the girl who was reported missing Thursday night. As they were taking her back to her family, she told them she was raped several times by a man who lives close to her home, deputies said.

The sexual battery happened when she was 11 years old and happened again when she turned 12 years old. Police were able to locate 20-year-old Eliezer Josue Ordonez-Valladores as the suspect.

During an interview with detectives, Ordonez-Valladores reportedly made a full confession admitting to raping the girl several times. Deputies said he is being charged with four counts of capital sexual battery, one count of sexual battery, and one count of lewd and lascivious exhibition.

Ordonez-Valladores also has immigration issues and has a scheduled removal hearing for later this year according to deputies. He will remain in the U.S. to serve his time if convicted.

"He does not get to come to our country, rape a child and leave," said Osceola Sheriff Marcos Lopez. "He will serve his sentence in our prison then he will be removed."

The girl's family also has immigration issues and Lopez urged families who find themselves in the same predicament to come forward regardless of their immigration status.

If anyone has been a victim of Ordonez-Valladores call the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.