2 women accused of breaking into Orlando hotel room with baby

Two women have found themselves behind bars after they allegedly broke into a hotel room with a baby on International Drive this week.

Melody Ritch, 32, and Teisha Pulliam, 36, were arrested and each charged with the following after the incident that unfolded at the Avanti Palms Resort and Conference Center in Orlando on Thursday, according to an arrest affidavit from the Orlando Police Department:

Burglary

Defrauding an innkeeper

Criminal mischief

Just after 6 p.m., the hotel's general manager was patrolling the property when he noticed a room that was supposed to be empty appeared to be occupied without approval or payment, the affidavit said.

Melody Ritch was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, burglary and defrauding an innkeeper. (Photo: Orange County Jail)

The hotel manager found two women, later identified as Ritch and Pulliam, and an infant in the room, police said.

The door was damaged during the alleged burglary, which has an estimated value of $300. Additionally, police said it costs nearly $130 to stay in the hotel for a night, and it'll cost $24 to clean the room.

Teisha Pulliam was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, burglary and defrauding an innkeeper. (Photo: Orange County Jail)

It remains unclear at this time how the women allegedly broke into the hotel room or why they were there.

Pulliam and Ritch remain in custody at the Orange County Jail without bond. No details about the infant were released at this time.