Sumter County caregiver accused of stealing $6,000 of jewelry from elderly woman's home

A senior caregiver is accused of stealing over $6,000 of jewelry from the daughter of an elderly patient of hers.

Sharon McCall-Arnett was arrested and charged with grand theft on Wednesday, according to Sumter County arrest records.

The theft was first reported in March. The victim said that between Feb. 29 and March 5, seven pieces of jewelry were stolen from a black box on top of her dresser, according to an arrest affidavit from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. The jewelry had an estimated value of $6,200.

McCall-Arnett was considered a "person of interest" in the investigation since she was providing care to the victim's elderly mother as a caretaker from a local senior care home service, deputies said. The 67-year-old woman had access to the home in order to work and care for the patient, the affidavit added.

Deputies spoke with McCall-Arnett on the day they responded to the home for the reported theft, who was able to let deputies know what days she was and wasn't at the home.

It wasn't until Wednesday when McCall-Arnett visited the Sumter County Sheriff's Office on her own accord, the affidavit said. She was eventually arrested after deputies determined she allegedly stole the jewelry.

Deputies also learned that McCall-Arnett has eight felony convictions, including for theft and burglary dating back to 1989. She was most recently arrested in Citrus County, Florida, for felony retail theft and she was ultimately convicted in that case. She also has a criminal history in New York, the affidavit said.

McCall-Arnett was transported to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office Detention Center, where she remains on $1,000 bond, arrest records show.