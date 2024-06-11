2 winning lottery tickets worth combined $113K sold at Orlando 7-Eleven

Two winning lottery tickets worth a combined $113,000 were sold at a 7-Eleven in Orlando for Monday night's Fantasy 5 drawing, according to the Florida Lottery.

Both tickets are worth $56,454.10. They were both bought at the 7-Eleven located at 8269 Clarcona-Ocoee Road in Orlando.

3 different Publix locations sell 3 winning Florida Lottery tickets worth combined $157K in same day

Two more winning tickets in the Fantasy 5 evening draw were sold at a GATE Gas Station in Sebring. They were both worth the same amount as the Orlando winners.

The evening Fantasy 5 draw numbers were 5-8-28-32-35.

Winning Florida Lottery ticket worth over $131,000 sold at Orlando Publix

According to the Florida Lottery, there were no midday draw winners on Monday. The winning numbers were 3-4-23-25-30.

Winning lottery ticket worth $107K sold at Central Florida Publix

Fantasy 5 drawings are held daily at 1:05 p.m. and 11:15 p.m.