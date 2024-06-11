Expand / Collapse search

2 winning lottery tickets worth combined $113K sold at Orlando 7-Eleven

By Dani Medina
Published  June 11, 2024 10:48am EDT
Orlando
FOX 35 Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two winning lottery tickets worth a combined $113,000 were sold at a 7-Eleven in Orlando for Monday night's Fantasy 5 drawing, according to the Florida Lottery. 

Both tickets are worth $56,454.10. They were both bought at the 7-Eleven located at 8269 Clarcona-Ocoee Road in Orlando. 

Two more winning tickets in the Fantasy 5 evening draw were sold at a GATE Gas Station in Sebring. They were both worth the same amount as the Orlando winners. 

The evening Fantasy 5 draw numbers were 5-8-28-32-35. 

According to the Florida Lottery, there were no midday draw winners on Monday. The winning numbers were 3-4-23-25-30. 

Fantasy 5 drawings are held daily at 1:05 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. 