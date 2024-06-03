Winning lottery ticket worth $107K sold at Central Florida Publix

Stream FOX 35:

Someone in Central Florida is several thousand dollars richer after buying a winning lottery ticket!

A winning Fantasy 5 lottery ticket worth $107,325.10 was sold at a Publix in Deltona for Sunday's evening drawing, according to the Florida Lottery. The ticket was purchased at the grocery store at 915 Doyle Road.

Woman wins $1 million from lottery scratch-off ticket sold at Florida convenience store

Sunday evening's winning numbers were 10-13-22-25-26.

A Fantasy 5 ticket worth $54,336.18 was also sold at Los Laureles Supermarket in Miami for Sunday's midday draw. The winning numbers were 3-8-20-30-36.

3 different Publix locations sell 3 winning Florida Lottery tickets worth combined $157K in same day

Fantasy 5 drawings are held daily at 1:05 p.m. and 11:15 p.m.