3 different Publix locations sell 3 winning Florida Lottery tickets worth combined $157K in same day

Three different Publix locations were responsible for selling three winning Fantasy 5 tickets for Thursday's drawing, according to the Florida Lottery.

Two of the three midday draw tickets worth $18,810.59 each were sold at Publix:

7999 Martin Luther King Blvd., St. Petersburg (Quick Pick, free ticket)

915 Doyle Road, Deltona

The third winning ticket, a free Quick Pick ticket, was sold at a Sunoco gas station at 509 SW 16th St. in Belle Glade.

In the evening Fantasy 5 drawing, one ticket worth $119,425.64 was sold at the Publix located at 3501 49th Street N in St. Petersburg. It was a free Quick Pick ticket as well.

Here's a look at the winning Fantasy 5 numbers for Thursday's drawings:

Midday draw: 2-11-19-26-27

Evening draw: 5-18-22-25-33

Fantasy 5 drawings are held daily at 1:05 p.m. and 11:15 p.m.

Winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize.