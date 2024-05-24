Expand / Collapse search

3 different Publix locations sell 3 winning Florida Lottery tickets worth combined $157K in same day

By Dani Medina
Published  May 24, 2024 8:07am EDT
Customers outside a Publix grocery store in Cape Coral, Florida, US, on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (Photographer: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Three different Publix locations were responsible for selling three winning Fantasy 5 tickets for Thursday's drawing, according to the Florida Lottery. 

Two of the three midday draw tickets worth $18,810.59 each were sold at Publix:

  • 7999 Martin Luther King Blvd., St. Petersburg (Quick Pick, free ticket)
  • 915 Doyle Road, Deltona 

The third winning ticket, a free Quick Pick ticket, was sold at a Sunoco gas station at 509 SW 16th St. in Belle Glade. 

In the evening Fantasy 5 drawing, one ticket worth $119,425.64 was sold at the Publix located at 3501 49th Street N in St. Petersburg. It was a free Quick Pick ticket as well. 

Here's a look at the winning Fantasy 5 numbers for Thursday's drawings:

  • Midday draw: 2-11-19-26-27
  • Evening draw: 5-18-22-25-33

Fantasy 5 drawings are held daily at 1:05 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. 

Winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize. 