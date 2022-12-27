2 teens found dead in Palm Bay at 'The Compound' Christmas night: police
PALM BAY, Fla. - Police are investigating after two teenagers – ages 14 and 16 – were found dead in southwest Palm Bay on Christmas night, according to police.
Officers found their bodies around 8:30 p.m. Sunday after a resident reported seeing a body in a wooded area of an undeveloped area known as "The Compound," the Palm Bay Police Department said.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Notable deaths of 2022: The influential people we lost this year
- Mega Millions tops $565M, 6th largest jackpot in game history
Both were found with gunshot wounds, police said. Their identities have not been released.
In a news release, the police department said it is dedicating all of its available resources to finding the suspect(s) and a potential motive.
Anyone with information is urged to call the police department at 321-952-3456 or contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.