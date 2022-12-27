2 teens found dead in Palm Bay at 'The Compound' Christmas night: police

Police are investigating after two teenagers – ages 14 and 16 – were found dead in southwest Palm Bay on Christmas night, according to police.

Officers found their bodies around 8:30 p.m. Sunday after a resident reported seeing a body in a wooded area of an undeveloped area known as "The Compound," the Palm Bay Police Department said.

Both were found with gunshot wounds, police said. Their identities have not been released.

In a news release, the police department said it is dedicating all of its available resources to finding the suspect(s) and a potential motive.

Anyone with information is urged to call the police department at 321-952-3456 or contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.