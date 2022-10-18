2 still on the run after robbery turned deadly shooting at Orlando's Magic Mall

Two robbery suspects are still at large after trying to steal from a jewelry store at the Magic Mall in Orlando last week. Two of the suspected robbers were shot dead by the store owner, Orlando police said.

No description of the suspects has been released so far.

According to police, on Friday, four would-be robbers attempted a ‘smash and grab’ at a jewelry store in the Magic Mall on West Colonial Drive. Police say at least one of the suspects was armed.

"The store owner shot at the suspects," police said in an email to FOX 35. "One suspect was found deceased on scene. The three other suspects fled in a vehicle that was later found at a nearby location."

Image 1 of 5 ▼ General view of police presence outside Magic Mall in Orlando. Photo via SKYFOX

Police say one of the suspects was inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital where he died.

Witnesses say the two other suspects hopped into a waiting SUV and took off.

Other store owners at the Magic Mall told FOX 35's Connor Hansen this is why many of them are armed.

"There's a lot of concealed license carriers here. So if you come to the Magic Mall and you want to commit a crime, there's a really good chance you're gonna get shot."

Police told FOX 35 on Monday that there are no updates and no other suspects in custody.