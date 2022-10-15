Orlando Magic Mall store owner's warning for criminals: 'There's a really good chance you're gonna get shot'

Store owners at Orlando's Magic Mall are reacting after police say two suspected robbers were shot and killed during an attempted ‘smash and grab’ at a jewelry store on Friday. The store owner opened fire on the suspected thieves, killing two of them. Two are still on the run.

According to Orlando police, officers swarmed the Magic Mall on West Colonial Drive just before noon. Police say a jewelry booth inside the mall was robbed by four suspects. They say at least one of the suspects was armed.

"The store owner shot at the suspects," police said in an email to FOX 35. "One suspect was found deceased on scene. The three other suspects fled in a vehicle that was later found at a nearby location."

Police say one of the suspects was inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital where he died.

Witnesses say the two other suspects hopped into a waiting SUV and took off.

Johnny Jordan lives next door to the crime scene.

"Sooner or later, they're gonna get them."

Image 1 of 4 ▼ General view of police presence outside Magic Mall in Orlando. Photo via SKYFOX

Other store owners at the Magic Mall told FOX 35's Connor Hansen this is why many of them are armed.

"There's a lot of concealed license carriers here. So if you come to the Magic Mall and you want to commit a crime, there's a really good chance you're gonna get shot."

Another said, "Normally we're good, but we have to take care of ourselves."

As of Saturday morning, the two other suspects have not been caught.