2 shot, killed trying to rob jewelry store at Magic Mall in Orlando, police say

Two people are dead after being shot trying to rob a jewelry store at the Magic Mall in Orlando, police said Friday. Two suspects are reportedly still at large.

According to Orlando police, officers swarmed the Magic Mall on West Colonial Drive just before noon. Police say a jewelry booth inside the mall was robbed by four suspects. They say at least one of the suspects was armed.

"The store owner shot at the suspects," police said in an email to FOX 35. "One suspect was found deceased on scene. The three other suspects fled in a vehicle that was later found at a nearby location."

Police say one of the suspects was inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital where he died.

No other suspects have been located. This is an ongoing investigation.

SKYFOX flew over the scene and spotted over a half a dozen Orlando police cars in the parking lot with crime scene tape surrounding the strip mall.

