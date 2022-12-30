2 hurt in Friday morning shooting in Kissimmee, Osceola County deputies say

Two people were transported to the hospital after a shooting early Friday in Kissimmee, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Two people were found with gunshot wounds near Seabreeze Circle and taken to the hospital for emergency treatment, OCSO said. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately released. OCSO said, citing the preliminary investigation, that it believes the shooting to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at 407-348-2222.