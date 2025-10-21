2 human remains discoveries spur Marion County death investigations

The Brief Suspected human remains were discovered in a wooden area in Summerfield. Marion County Police launched a death investigation to learn more about the manner of death. Marion County Police said there's not enough evidence to show these remains are connected to an active case.



Authorities in Marion County are investigating the discovery of human remains.

The remains were found in Summerfield, spurring a death investigation, officials say.

What we know:

The Marion County Sheriff's office responded to a wooded area off of South Highway 441, Sunday, Oct. 19, around 6:50 p.m., after someone reported finding potential human remains.

The remains were confirmed to be human, the sheriff's office said Oct. 21.

Authorities are conducting an investigation to identify who the remains are and the cause and manner of the person's death.

The backstory:

This finding came after Marion County authorities said human remains were found in Marion Oaks on Oct. 17.

The sheriff's office told FOX 35 Tuesday that these two findings are not related.

Detectives are looking into both death investigations.

What we don't know:

It's not known whether these found remains are related to any Marion County Sheriff's Office active cases, the sheriff's office said, citing insufficient evidence. Authorities also did not provide any updated information regarding the Marion Oaks remains discovered.