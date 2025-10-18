Human remains found at Marion County property, officials say

article

The Brief According to officials, human remains were discovered in the 3200 block of SW 27th Circle in Marion Oak on Friday. FDLE is leading the investigation.



Detectives with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are assisting the Florida Department of Law Enforcement after human remains were discovered Friday afternoon in the 3200 block of SW 27th Circle in Marion Oaks.

Reports suggest that deputies responded to the area around 2:00 p.m. after receiving information that remains might be present on the property. Following an extensive search, investigators recovered the remains.

According to the sheriff’s office, there is no evidence suggesting the remains are related to any active Marion County Sheriff's Office case.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is leading the investigation, and officials say further details will be released when available.