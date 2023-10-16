2 Florida teens arrested after threatening deputy on his front porch, deputies say: 'I will kill all of you'

Stream FOX 35 News:

Two 16-year-old boys were arrested after they allegedly threatened to kill a Monroe County Sheriff's Office sergeant.

The two boys, who FOX 35 News is choosing not to name due to their age, were arrested Sunday and charged with burglary with assault on a law enforcement officer, threatening a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

The sergeant found the door to his home in Stock Island, near Key West, ajar around 4:45 a.m. The two boys were in front of his house, deputies said.

"I know you are the police, I don't care and I will kill all of you," one of the teens said while standing on his porch, according to the sheriff's office. "I will come back and kill you all."

The teens were arrested as a result of a subsequent investigation.

"I will not tolerate threats of violence against my personnel and I want to commend the Deputies and Detectives who worked so quickly to find and arrest those responsible for making these threats," said Sheriff Rick Ramsay.