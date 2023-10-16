Florida truck driver found lying on I-4 in mysterious road rage incident that has deputies hunting for answers

A truck driver was shot and nearly killed on his way to work in an apparent road rage incident – and deputies in Florida want to know what led to him being found lying on the ground outside his truck in the middle of an Interstate-4 off-ramp.

The shooting incident occurred just after 2 a.m. Sunday on the I-4 off-ramp east out of Orlando and onto US Hwy 27 in Davenport, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. The victim, 58-year-old Kevin Berry was on his way to work in Polk County when he was shot by an unknown suspect.

Sheriff Grady Judd gave an update about Berry's condition on Monday, saying he suffered a significant gunshot injury and the hospital said his prognosis is "at best, very grim."

"He is not dead yet, but there seems to be absolutely no chance of survival," Judd said.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is looking for answers related to the incident that unfolded in Davenport over the weekend. One witness came forward and reported Berry's white Dodge truck and a dark-colored two-door car "driving around each other aggressively, moving back and forth between lanes on the off-ramp and then stopping," according to deputies.

The witness added that they heard both drivers yelling at each other. Berry's family and friends told deputies that he's known to be "hot-headed if he were challenged," Judd said.

Kevin Berry is in grave condition in the hospital after an apparent road rage incident in Polk County. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Berry's family allowed the use of this photo. (Photo: Polk County Sheriff's Office)

"According to friends, if someone tried or started a road rage incident, he would push back," Judd said about Berry's friends' statements. "So at the end of the day, we've got to solve this case."

Judd said there are at least three other people who witnessed this incident and he urges them to come forward, too.

"Those other three folks, probably like this one witness we've discovered so far, had no idea there was a shooting," Judd said in a news conference. "They probably drove around to get out of the way and leave.

"We need to talk to those three people and to anyone else who might have seen this possible road rage event just prior to 2:16 in the morning on Sunday morning."

The suspect could have fled down US Hwy 27 or could have gotten back on I-4 after the incident.

Anyone with information about this case is being urged to contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-298-6200 and reference case number 23-42221.