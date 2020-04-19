2 employees at Central Florida assisted living facility test positive for coronavirus

article

Two staff members at a Central Florida assisted living facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

Merrill Gardens Assisted Living Facility in Championsgate confirmed to FOX 35 News that two of their staff members have tested positive for coronavirus.

They said that the employees remain outside of the community and will not return to work until there is a full recovery and the quarantine period has passed.

In addition, they said that no residents in the community have tested positive.

The facility's 'Enhanced Resident Protection Protocol' reportedly remains in effect as well.

