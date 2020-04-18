Florida Department of Health releases names of long-term care facilities with COVID-19 cases

On Saturday, Governor Ron DeSantis said he encouraged the Florida Department of Health to release the names of long-term care facilities where a resident or staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Saturday evening, there are currently 303 long-term care facilities with positive cases of COVID-19.

The Florida Department of Health has published the list and will continue to update it.

VIEW THE LIST HERE

In the same news briefing on Saturday, Gov. DeSantis also announced K-12 sc

hools in the state will remain closed through the end of the school year, but distance learning will continue.

RELATED: Florida students will continue distance learning through rest of school year