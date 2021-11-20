Central Florida Zoo hosts 'Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild'

You can now experience the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens like never before at its "Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild" event.

More than 30 handmade lanterns are on display along a near-mile-long path.

"So, larger-than-life sculptures, I am floored at how big some of these displays are," said Central Florida Zoo director Stephanie Williams. "A lot of moving parts, lot of changing colors. There are even some bubbles that blow smoke when you pop them. Lots of fun surprises at the park."

Tickets must be purchased online. Limited tickets are available per night. Group tickets (15+) are available. Email Events@CentralFloridaZoo.org for more information.

The event runs on select nights from Nov. 19, 2021, through Jan. 16, 2022, from 6 to 10 p.m. More at CentralFloridaZoo.org.