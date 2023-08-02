Florida man bombed his father's home over dispute involving his incarcerated brother's girlfriend: Deputies

Two men were arrested for allegedly using a bottle of Don Julio Tequila, a firework, and copper foil to create an explosive device that they threw into a Deltona home, deputies said.

The explosion happened on June 24 on Covington Drive in Deltona when the two men threw an explosive device through a front bedroom window.

Detectives identified the fire victim's son Christopher Cruz Ayala, as a suspect along with his friend Jason Smith.

Smith's car was captured by a License Plate Reader camera shortly before it entered Deltona a few minutes before the explosion. The fire was reportedly started over a family dispute over a relationship Ayala was having with his incarcerated brother's girlfriend, deputies said.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Credit: Volusia County Sheriff's Office

MORE NEWS:

When interviewed by detectives, Smith denied any involvement, but during a search of his car, a Don Julio tequila cork was found in his trunk. Cell phone data showed Smith was in the area of the explosion when it happened, deputies said. Data also showed Smith at Ayala's home in Winter Park.

Smith was arrested on July 11 and remains at the Volusia County Branch Jail with a bond of $200,000.

After gathering more evidence, detectives were able to get a search warrant for Ayala's arrest who was recently arrested in Orange County on unrelated charges including trafficking in fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamines.

He remains in the Orange County Jail on a $1.2 million bond.