Florida inmate brutally stabbed by friend of beloved man he's accused of killing

article

A Florida inmate is facing a charge of attempted murder after he brutally stabbed another inmate who was recently arrested for killing his friend, according to an arrest affidavit.

Dustin Perdue, 28, of Tavares, is accused of stabbing murder suspect Austin Hill while incarcerated in the Lake County jail last Friday night. The incident was caught on surveillance video.

In the video, authorities said Hill was seen talking with an inmate while sitting on a bench when he was attacked from behind. Hill had multiple stab wounds on his back, neck and face, the report stated. He was treated for his injuries by jail medical staff.

Pictured: Austin Hill (Photo via Lake County Sheriff's Office)

Hill was able to identify Perdue, a person he grew up with, as his attacker.

He believed he was stabbed by Perdue due to his recent arrest for the murder of Wseni Laguerre, a beloved family man shot and killed in Eustis earlier this year. Laguerre "had been friends with many people and a lot of people looked up to him", the report stated.

Purdue also allegedly told Hill "that no matter where he went, this would keep happening to him," the affidavit said.