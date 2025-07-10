The Brief A 17-year-old was shot in the head during a confrontation in Cocoa Beach but survived and was able to speak with police, officials said. Two suspects, 20-year-old Gavin Neal and another 17-year-old, were arrested within 24 hours, with help from nearby law enforcement. Investigators recovered the gun used and say the swift arrests reflect the department’s strong commitment to public safety.



A man and a teenager have been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a 17-year-old injured in Cocoa Beach, according to police.

Gavin Neal, 20, and a 17-year-old boy were taken into custody within 24 hours of the incident—a response the Cocoa Beach Police Department says reflects its strong commitment to public safety and swift action.

What happened?

What we know:

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. on Monday, July 7. Officers received a call from a guardian reporting that a 17-year-old had been shot in the head but was alert and able to speak. The teen was taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to investigators, the victim said he had been riding in a vehicle with a friend near the Sunrise Village neighborhood when they were confronted by two male suspects, later identified as Neal and the teen suspect.

Police said the suspects made threats and pulled out a gun. A short time later, as the victim was walking home, the two suspects approached again, and one of them shot the teen multiple times, striking him in the head, officials said.

Investigators interviewed witnesses, colledtec video evidence, and gathered information they said positively identified the two suspects.

The two suspects were later taken into custody with the help of nearby law enforcement agencies. The gun used in the shooting was also found, police said.

What they're saying:

"Our detectives worked together with our law enforcement partners to ensure these two individuals were apprehended swiftly and safely," Criminal Investigations Division Lieutenant Bryan Stillwell said in a statement. "I am proud of the professionalism and dedication shown in this case. Their efforts not only delivered justice for the victim but also removed a firearm from dangerous individuals making our community safer."