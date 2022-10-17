2 adults dead in apparent murder-suicide at home with 3 children inside, deputies say

2 adults dead in apparent murder-suicide, deputies say The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of a man and woman in what detectives said appears to be a domestic murder-suicide in Deltona. FOX 35 News will have a live report in the video player above during FOX 35 News at 10 p.m.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a call around 6:17 p.m. reporting a stabbing at a home on Gramercy Drive. Upon arrival, they found a man and woman in the house who were unresponsive. Deputies said they also found three children inside the home who were uninjured.

"The information gathered at this early stage of the investigation suggests the man stabbed the woman and then himself," the sheriff's office tweeted on Monday evening. "She was pronounced deceased on scene while the male subject was pronounced deceased at the hospital about an hour later."

This investigation was still active and ongoing shortly before 10 p.m.

"The children will need a lot of love and support as they deal with this tragedy today and for the rest of their lives. I am just so sorry for their pain," Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said. "We are making arrangements with family members and will make sure these kids have everything they need."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and watch a live report on FOX 35 News at 10 p.m.