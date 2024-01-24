Cancer survivor, 19, in critical condition after being hit by driver: police

A 19-year-old man who beat cancer twice as a child and touched the lives of many across Central Florida through his journey and charity work is again fighting for his life.

"I would love to tell you we are doing OK, but we're not," Carl Zrelak, the man's father, said Wednesday.

Last Tuesday, his 19-year-old son, Grayson, was crossing North Ronald Reagan Blvd. near Church Ave. when a driver making a left turn hit him in the crosswalk, according to Longwood Police. The impact threw him off his skateboard.

"The tire actually ran over his head, so his facial fractures are extensive. And right now, we can't even fix that because his lungs are failing," Michelle Zrelak, Grayson's mother, said.

Since the incident, Grayson has remained at HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital in a medically induced coma. His parents haven't heard his voice in days.

"When he was at a communication level, he [couldn't] talk, so everything is us asking a question and him squeezing our finger or making a hand gesture as much as he can," Carl said.

Longwood Police determined the 57-year-old driver was at fault, and she was ticketed for failing to use due care towards a pedestrian. The investigation is ongoing, and Grayson's parents have hired a lawyer.

"Driving comes with a tremendous privilege, [and] it comes with a tremendous responsibility. And when you violate that responsibility by being careless for whatever reason, you're going to have to be held accountable. And I think that's what's ultimately going to have to happen in this case," Jason Recksiedler, a civil trial lawyer at First Choice Law, said.

Grayson made headlines over the years because of his cancer battles and charity work. Now, his parents can only hope this battle is just as successful.

"He's just such a special kid that ... we just need him to be okay," Michelle said.

Grayson was on his way to work at the Sonic on 434 and Myrtle Street when the crash happened. The location is hosting a car wash next Saturday, Feb. 3, between 12-4 p.m. to help his family.

A GoFundMe fund for Grayson has also raised more than $47,000.