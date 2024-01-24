'Piles of feces,' cockroaches, moldy fridge leads to child neglect charges for Florida couple

Two people have been arrested, accused of child neglect after police officers uncovered what they call "deplorable" living conditions in their Bunnell home.

Three children, aged 11, 12, and 17, were living inside the home on Hymon Circle. All three are now in the custody of the Department of Children and Family Services (DCF).

Officers were initially responding to the home on Jan. 23 in reference to an argument between neighbors. What they found inside the home, though, took precedence. Photos taken by officers show broken fridges filled with mold, piles of soiled clothes and rat droppings, live cockroaches in the kitchen, and the toilet filled with feces.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Two people have been arrested, accused of child neglect after police officers uncovered what they call "deplorable" living conditions in their Bunnell home. [Credit: Bunnell Police Department]

According to reports, the house had no running water and only occasionally had electricity. No food was found inside the house, only condiments. Some of the bedrooms did not have mattresses.

The children’s mother, Michelle Sofia, 38, and her live-in boyfriend, Willie London, 41, are both now charged with three counts of child neglect.

According to documents, Sofia told officers, "I didn’t think it was that bad," and said she was doing her best to care for her children.

She and London are still in custody at the Flagler County Inmate Facility. Their bonds are $8,000 and $16,000, respectively.