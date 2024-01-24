Brad Pitt to film at Daytona International Speedway during Rolex 24 weekend

Anticipation is building for this weekend’s big race at Daytona International Speedway, the Rolex 24.

Fans are also excited about getting a glimpse of Hollywood. Crews will be on-site filming a movie at DIS throughout the weekend. Brad Pitt is one of the actors in the film.

FOX 35 News visited the fan kickoff Wednesday night to try to find Pitt. Cars were lined up for fans to walk around, and drivers were on hand to sign autographs.

"I would let you know if I saw [Pitt]," one woman said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A garage of a fictional Apx GP team and a fictional driver Sonny Hayes starred by Brad Pitt, created for Apex movie, before the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix at Autodromo Nazionale di Monza in Monza, Italy on September 3, 2023. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"I’m pumped," another man said. "I cannot wait to meet Mr. Brad."

Brad Pitt is already the talk of New Smyrna Beach where one restaurant will be featured in the movie. From diner to DIS, Pitt fever is all over Volusia County.

Cars are on track all weekend. The action begins Thursday with a support race. A second support race is Friday. The green flag for the Rolex 24 drops Saturday afternoon.