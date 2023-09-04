19-month-old boy drowns in pool at friend's house, Florida sheriff says: 'Another tragic case'

A 19-month-old boy died after drowning in a pool at a friend's house, according to Flagler County Rick Staly.

The incident happened over the weekend on Seattle Trail in Palm Coast, Staly said in an unrelated press conference Monday.

The boy's family was staying at a friend's house after their house flooded, Staly said. It remains unclear if the flooding was related to Hurricane Idalia.

Dispatchers told the 911 caller how to do CPR until deputies and paramedics arrived, but the child unfortunately died, Staly said.

"I would just like to remind parents and friends that have pools to always know where toddler are, always know where young children are," Staly told reporters. "Use the alarms that can be added to sliding glass doors that lets you know someone went into the pool area.

"Just know where your children or children that are visiting are at all times."