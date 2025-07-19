Forecasters watching 2 areas of tropical moisture with potential for development: Will Florida feel impacts?

The Brief Moisture from what was Invest 93L may return to Florida early next week and could strengthen as it re-enters the Gulf next week. A separate disorganized wave in the Central Atlantic Ocean has a 20% chace of development over the next seven days, the National Hurricane Center says. Saharan Dust continues to limit Atlantic activity — for now.



Florida could feel impacts from an area of tropical moisture in the coming days that includes remnants of the same system that dumped rain over the state last weekend. Forecasters are also watching another developing tropical wave in the distant Atlantic Ocean.

Tracking the Tropics: What to watch for next week

What we know:

Meteorologists are monitoring a pocket of lingering tropical moisture tied to former Invest 93L, which soaked parts of Florida earlier this week.

Though the system moved into the Gulf and Deep South, moisture remains in the atmosphere and could drift back toward Florida early next week.

The FOX 35 Storm Team says there is a chance this system could strengthen as it re-enters the Gulf next week.

A separate disorganized wave in the Atlantic is also on the radar, with low chances of development. The National Hurricane Center gives it a 10% chance of formation over the next two days, and 20% over seven days.

What we don't know:

It’s still uncertain whether either system will develop further. Forecast models vary, and environmental factors such as Saharan Dust and wind shear are inhibiting tropical growth. The track and strength of the returning moisture near Florida remain in flux, and forecasters say it’s too early to predict specific impacts.

The backstory:

Invest 93L was a tropical wave that brought heavy rainfall to Florida earlier in the week before moving into the Gulf. Although it never developed into a depression, its remnants are circulating around a ridge pattern and could swing back into Florida.

Big picture view:

The Gulf’s warm waters continue to pose a concern, as they can fuel storm development quickly. At the same time, Saharan Dust is playing a suppressive role, keeping activity relatively low for now. This dust could also enhance sunrises and sunsets across Central Florida in the coming days.

Tropical systems have been relatively quiet this season so far, with Andrea, Barry, and Chantal already named. Dexter is next on the list, but no current disturbance appears ready to claim that designation.

What they're saying:

FOX 35 Storm Team meteorologists are tracking both areas of tropical moisture for any future impacts on the Sunshine State.

"As we move into Tuesday and Wednesday, moisture from what was Invest 93L could swing back our way," said FOX 35 meteorologist T.J. Springer. "It’s not out of the question for it to become a depression."

Moisture from former Invest 93L is circulating clockwise around a ridge of high pressure. It could impact Florida as it approaches from the northeast and then draws energy from warmer-than-average waters in the Gulf.

"The Gulf is extremely warm, and that energy could support development," Springer added. "It’s following a familiar path around the ridge, and we’ll continue to monitor it."

It is too early to tell is the tropical wave in the Central Atlantic will have any impacts on Florida.

"This is a cluster of thunderstorms that has very little organization," said FOX 35 meteorologist Laurel Blanchard. " It looks to encounter a more hostile environment later next week that should limit any sort of major development."

