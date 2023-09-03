Florida deputy reportedly suspended without pay for 'boating under the influence'

article

A Flagler County deputy was suspended without pay after he was arrested boating under the influence Saturday, officials said.

Detention deputy First Class Colin Haggerty was arrested by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) on Saturday after a vessel stop.

The stop happened in the Intracoastal Waterway near the Hammock Dunes Bridge.

Haggerty was charged with the first-degree misdemeanor and released after posting a $1,000 bond.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said Haggerty will remain under suspension without pay pending the completion of FWC's criminal case.

In a statement, the sheriff's office said:

"It is everyone’s responsibility to drive or boat sober whether on the road or on the water," said Sheriff Rick Staly. "I warned everyone that there would be extra patrols on the roads and waterways this Labor Day Weekend and reminded drivers and boat operators to have a designated driver or boat captain if they were going to drink this Labor Day weekend. No one is above the law, and I am extremely disappointed that DFC Haggerty tarnished his badge and the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office and our agency."

Haggerty started his career with FCSO on March 24, 2010.