President Trump endorses Ashley Moody to return to U.S. Senate in 2026

Moody, who previously served as Florida's Attorney General, was tapped to replace Marco Rubio in the senate after he left to serve as Secretary of State in the Trump administration.

What they're saying:

"Sen. Ashley Moody is doing a tremendous job representing the incredible people of Florida," Trump said in a social media post. "Ashley Moody has my complete and total endorsement — she will not let you down!"

"I am honored by the endorsement of President Donald Trump as we work together to bring America into the Golden Age and deliver the America First agenda," Moody said in a press release. "We finally have a leader back in the White House to secure the border, fight the opioid epidemic, implement the largest tax cut for the working class in history, and prioritize Americans’ safety and prosperity. As Attorney General of Florida, I defended President Trump against weaponized lawfare, and, as your newest United States Senator, I won't ever back down from standing for what is right, ensuring government answers and works for the people, and Making America Great Again."

What's next:

Moody has been expected to hold the seat until a special election is held in 2026. This is the first special election for the U.S. Senate since 1936.

So far, Democrat Josh Weil and Republican Jake Lang have announced their intent to also run for the seat.

The winner of the special election will serve the remainder of Rubio's term. However, they will have to run for election again in 2028.

Who is Ashley Moody?

The backstory:

Moody, 49, is not new to the Florida political scene. In fact, she has been a well-known face for state political observers for nearly a decade.

She is a Plant City native and first experienced a claim to fame in 1993 when she was named the Florida Strawberry Queen at 17 years old.

Moody attended the University of Florida and quickly recognized her own interest in politics.

She earned a master’s degree in international law at Stetson University College of Law and then completed her Juris Doctor at UF.

Moody did a stint at one of Florida's most prominent law firms, Holland & Knight, and then became an assistant U.S. attorney in Florida’s Middle District.

She became a Hillsborough County circuit court judge at the age of 31, earning her title as the youngest in state history.

Moody first ran for attorney general in 2018 and was selected in 2019. She then earned the votes for a second term in 2022.