Madeline Soto case: New Stephan Sterns mugshot released after life in prison sentencing

The Brief The Florida Department of Corrections has released a new mugshot of Stephan Sterns. On Monday, Sterns pleaded guilty to sexually abusing 13-year-old Madeline, Maddie, Soto. He also pleaded no contest to killing her. Sterns will spend the rest of his life in a state prison.



The Florida Department of Corrections has released a new mugshot of Stephan Sterns after he was booked into the Central Florida Reception Center.

On Monday, Sterns pleaded guilty to sexually abusing 13-year-old Madeline, Maddie, Soto. However, he also pleaded no contest to killing her. Part of the plea deal with prosecutors gave him a life sentence as opposed to the death penalty.

The development in the case came one day before the first of two criminal trials were set to begin.

Stephan Sterns delivers statement at court hearing: ‘I apologize for all the pain’

Sterns delivered a nearly 90-second statement at Monday's court hearing.

"I agree that it is not fair that Madeline is not here anymore," he said. "It's been a hard time contemplating a world where she's not around. A world that feels less vibrant, less colorful than it did before. I've prayed to God countless times to trade places with her and to take me instead. Unfortunately, that's just not how he works. I apologize for all the pain."

Judge Keith Carsten found Sterns guilty of first-degree murder and several sex abuse charges. Carsten sentenced Sterns to life in prison without the possibility of parole on those counts.

Sterns previously pleaded no contest to first-degree murder and guilty to sexual battery. Carsten said Sterns would serve these sentences concurrently, meaning at the same time, among other requirements.

Who is Stephan Sterns?

Sterns was arrested and booked into the Orange County jail on charges of sexual battery and possession of child sexual abuse material after detectives found "disturbing" images on his phone, the Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) said.

Sterns was the live-in boyfriend of Jennifer Soto, Maddie Soto's mom. He lived there with the teenager, her mom and a third roommate, officials said.

Sterns told detectives that he was tasked with driving Maddie to school on the day she was reported missing. However, when her mom went to pick her up, she learned from school officials that she was not at school that day, prompting an immediate search for her.

Maddie's body was found five days later. A medical examiner determined that she died by strangulation.

Stephan Sterns

Who is Maddie Soto?

Madeline, Maddie, Soto is 13-year-old girl who was reported missing on Feb. 26, 2024. Her body was found on March 1 in a grassy field in a remote part of Osceola County.

Maddie had just celebrated her 13th birthday on Feb. 22.

Maddie was a student at Hunter's Creek Middle School in Orlando. She lived with her mom, Sterns and an adult roommate in Kissimmee.

Madeline, Maddie, Soto