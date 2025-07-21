Kissimmee woman charged with murder in fatal stabbing at Westgate resort

The Brief A Kissimmee woman has been charged with second-degree murder after allegedly stabbing her fiancé during an argument at Westgate Vacation Villas. Harold Mundy was transported to Celebration Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Jameilah Goodine was arrested the following day and also faces a charge of tampering with physical evidence.



A woman has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after allegedly stabbing her fiancé during an argument at a resort in Osceola County, according to the sheriff’s office.

What we know:

Deputies responded to a 911 call on July 19 reporting a man had been stabbed in the chest at the Westgate Vacation Villas, located at 7700 Westgate Boulevard in Kissimmee.

When deputies arrived, they found Harold Mundy, 60, suffering from a stab wound. He was transported to Celebration Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office said Mundy’s fiancée, Jameilah Goodine, told investigators the couple had been in a heated argument and that she held a knife toward Mundy in self-defense.

The Homicide and Forensic Units were called to investigate the scene.

On July 20, detectives secured an arrest warrant for Goodine, charging her with second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.

She was booked into the Osceola County Jail.

What you can do:

Authorities urge anyone with additional information about the incident to contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222.