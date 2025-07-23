Marion County teens to be sentenced Wednesday in 2023 Ocklawaha triple murder case

Two teenagers involved in a 2013 triple murder of three other teens in Marion County will be sentenced on Wednesday.

What we know:

Tahj Brewton and Robert Robinson, who were 16 and 17 at the time of the murders, both pleaded no contest to three counts of murder, one count of robbery, and one of evidence tampering.

Both face sentences of up to life in prison with a minimum of 40 years behind bars.

Brewton will appear for his sentencing at 9 a.m., while Robinson's is set for 1:30 p.m.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Christopher Atkins, who was just 12 at the time, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder as part of a plea deal that included his cooperation against Brewton and Robinson. The judge credited Atkins with 798 days of time served and set a sentence review in 25 years.

The backstory:

Between May 30 and April 1, 2023, the bodies of three teenagers – identified as Layla Silvernail, Michael Hodo Jr., and Camille Quarles – were recovered in different locations in Marion County.

According to officials, Silvernail had been shot in the head and was found near a dumpster. Hodo Jr. was shot in the back of the head and found alongside the road. Quarles had two gunshot wounds and was found dead in a car trunk that was partially submerged in a lake.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods previously told reporters that it appeared that everyone was part of an unofficial neighborhood "wannabe gang" and that at some point, the three boys turned on the three teenagers. A possible motive appeared to be robbery.

According to the arrest affidavit, the suspects and victims were together the night of the murders. Atkins claimed Brewton shot Silvernail and 17-year-old Michael Hodo Jr. Atkins then claimed he was forced to shoot another victim "or his family would be killed", the affidavit states.

During an interview with Robinson, officials asked why he shot one of the victims to which he replied, "Because she was still alive. She was going to snitch on us all. We was all going to go to jail for life", the affidavit read.

In May 2023, a grand jury indicted Robinson and Brewton on three counts of first-degree murder, and Atkins was indicted on one count of first-degree murder in the deaths of the three teenagers.

FOX 35 has previously not named Atkins due to his age. However, FOX 35 has decided to name him as he has been charged as an adult.