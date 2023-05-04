16-year-old shot, killed in Daytona Beach, police say

Teenager killed in shooting in Daytona Beach
A 16-year-old is dead after a shooting in Volusia County Wednesday night, according to police. Officers said the shooting happened in the 400 block of Hudson Street in Daytona Beach.
ORLANDO, Fla. - A 16-year-old is dead after a shooting in Volusia County Wednesday night, according to police.
Officers said the shooting happened in the 400 block of Hudson Street in Daytona Beach.
No other details were immediately released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.