16-year-old shot, killed in Daytona Beach, police say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 6:16AM
Volusia County
FOX 35 Orlando

A 16-year-old is dead after a shooting in Volusia County Wednesday night, according to police. Officers said the shooting happened in the 400 block of Hudson Street in Daytona Beach.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 16-year-old is dead after a shooting in Volusia County Wednesday night, according to police.

Officers said the shooting happened in the 400 block of Hudson Street in Daytona Beach. 

No other details were immediately released. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 