VIDEO: Florida girl, 10, runs away from possible attempted kidnapping

Police in Florida are searching for a man who reportedly tried to kidnap a child on two occasions last week in Fort Lauderdale.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department released surveillance video online showing the victim – a 10-year-old girl – running away from the possible abductor on NE 17th Way. Investigators said the suspect can be seen trailing behind her in the upper-right-hand corner of the video, before turning around and leaving the area.

Officers said the incident captured on video happened on Thursday, Oct. 20, while she was on her way to school. It was the second time the same man tried to allegedly abduct the girl, authorities said in a Facebook post, only this time he was not in a vehicle.

According to police, the man first approached the girl on the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 19, as the girl was on her way to school. He reportedly tried to lure her by offering her candy, money and other items that she declined.

Authorities said the man then attempted to grab her, but she was able to run away. She described the vehicle he was driving at the time as a black cargo-style van with possible damage to the rear end. The van reportedly has sliding doors but did not have windows on those doors.

Investigators released a surveillance image of the man as well as a photo of a similar vehicle matching the girl's description of his van.

"These incidents are of great concern to us and we need your help finding the person responsible. Due to the circumstances, we are considering this a possible attempted abduction. If you recognize the male or the van, or if you happen to have video of either of these incidents, please call Detective Tiana DeQuarto at 954-828-6559," the police department said in a statement.