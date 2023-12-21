This Florida sheriff's office gets remarkably candid after 14 men accused of trying to pay for sex

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is pretty candid about stopping prostitution and human trafficking from happening within the community.

"Don’t come to Orange County looking to pay someone for sex. If you do, you’ll be arrested and make an appearance on our social media," the sheriff's office captioned a Facebook post showing the names and faces of 14 men recently arrested for trying to hire prostitutes.

"These 14 men thought they were hiring prostitutes, but they were actually soliciting undercover deputies," the post stated. See below: